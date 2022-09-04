Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $264.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.