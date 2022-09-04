Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.