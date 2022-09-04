Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,629,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,159,000 after buying an additional 109,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

XYL stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

