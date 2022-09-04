13,257 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 511.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 306,891 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 185,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 385.5% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49.

