JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 164,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of JOYY worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 2,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JOYY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

JOYY Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

