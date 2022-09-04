Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,178 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

