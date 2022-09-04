Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 19.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

