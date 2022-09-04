FORA Capital LLC Sells 3,564 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Copart by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after buying an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

