FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.