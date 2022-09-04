FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

