FORA Capital LLC Sells 7,578 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 883,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,351,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $393,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.