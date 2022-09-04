Norinchukin Bank The Has $287,000 Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.