Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $113.64 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

