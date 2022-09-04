Head-To-Head Comparison: IonQ (IONQ) and Its Rivals

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IonQ to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.43% -33.15% -6.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -10.56 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 46.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IonQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IonQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 226 1626 2815 51 2.57

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 52.06%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s competitors have a beta of -6.63, suggesting that their average share price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ competitors beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

