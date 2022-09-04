Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

