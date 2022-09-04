Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in News were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of News by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,663 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of News by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,565 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of News by 2,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 203,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,393 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim increased their price target on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

News Stock Up 0.2 %

NWSA stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

