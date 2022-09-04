Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 183 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $362.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.66.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

