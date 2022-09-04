Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 673 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 201.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Insider Activity

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.