776 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $420.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

