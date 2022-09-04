Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $378,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 72,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $395,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth $550,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 269,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mattel by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAT opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.