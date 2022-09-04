Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 474 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

