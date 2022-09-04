Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

