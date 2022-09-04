Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 7,511 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

DMXF opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

