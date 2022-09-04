Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 120 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $232.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

