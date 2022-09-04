51,529 Shares in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Unisys by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,202 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Unisys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Unisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of UIS stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $27.30.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

