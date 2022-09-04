Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $77.87 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

