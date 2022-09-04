Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Capital International Investors grew its position in ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $467.19 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.14 and its 200 day moving average is $567.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

