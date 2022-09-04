Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

IWR opened at $68.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

