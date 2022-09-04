Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $330.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.