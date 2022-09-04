Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 314 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

