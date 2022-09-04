Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 227.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $116.26 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.