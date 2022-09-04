Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 5,526 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $73.29 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.