Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.4% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

