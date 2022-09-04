Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock valued at $79,338,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

