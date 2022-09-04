Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

FMC stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

