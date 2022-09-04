Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $4.29 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $404.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Insider Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.60. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $244,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,861,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,029,000 after buying an additional 671,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

