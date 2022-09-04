Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,249 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $11,100,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

