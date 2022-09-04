Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.02 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $3,238,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

