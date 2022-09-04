Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.