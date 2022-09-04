Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Generac by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 662,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $223.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

