Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 15,217 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

CMS stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.81%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.