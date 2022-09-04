Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of J opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

