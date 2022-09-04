Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.10 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $95.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.