Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.55.

NYSE:TYL opened at $363.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

