Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,301 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $338.22 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $361.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.