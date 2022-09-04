Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

