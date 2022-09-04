Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,535 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,364 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.