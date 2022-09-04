Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

RGTI stock opened at 3.64 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.25 and a 1-year high of 12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total value of 117,817.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,365 shares in the company, valued at 4,193,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 29,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 117,817.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,193,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,513 shares of company stock worth $3,035,085.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

