Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.31 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennar Price Performance

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.