MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 19,289 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.