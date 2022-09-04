MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,776 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 531,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after acquiring an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,191,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 641,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $164.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

